Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Declines By 37.2%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the July 29th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,105. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $47.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
