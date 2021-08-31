Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Declines By 37.2%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the July 29th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,105. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $47.94.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.