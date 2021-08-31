Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Rises By 45.7%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the July 29th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:HPF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.74. 37,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

