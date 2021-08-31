Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Rises By 49.2%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the July 29th total of 777,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Marin Software news, Director Donald P. Hutchison sold 44,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $261,322.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,975.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,903 shares in the company, valued at $574,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,217 shares of company stock worth $399,722 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Marin Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marin Software stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,909,272. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 70.88% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

