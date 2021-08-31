Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Declines By 27.3%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 29th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Data during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Data by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Data during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,579. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Molecular Data has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

