Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Rises By 53.5%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the July 29th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $32,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,779,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 144,132 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 591,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 112,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 110,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.62. 19,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.23.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

