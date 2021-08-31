Short Interest in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Rises By 25.4%

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $65,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 26.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 255,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

