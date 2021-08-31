Short Interest in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Declines By 18.6%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $336,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,987 shares of company stock worth $10,736,577. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

