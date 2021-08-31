Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Grows By 41.0%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the July 29th total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 107,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 254.0% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,747. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

