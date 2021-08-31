Short Interest in Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Expands By 54.3%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the July 29th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pro Medicus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Shares of PMCUF stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.