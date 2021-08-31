Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Drops By 29.1%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PKTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 3,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,933. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. ProtoKinetix has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

