Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Grows By 29.9%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the July 29th total of 329,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,904. Ryanair has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

