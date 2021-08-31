Short Interest in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Declines By 37.1%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 704,100 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. 5,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,628. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,283,938.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,941 shares of company stock worth $2,432,866. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 396,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 141.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

