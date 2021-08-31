Short Interest in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Drops By 34.1%

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the July 29th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 100.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRRA opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $257.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

