Short Interest in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Increases By 49.4%

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the July 29th total of 977,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 37,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.91. 580,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,280. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.