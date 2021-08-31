Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Increases By 52.8%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SCMWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Swisscom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

SCMWY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,010. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.18. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

