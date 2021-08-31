Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Decreases By 32.7%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the July 29th total of 719,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

TORXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

TORXF stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.74.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

