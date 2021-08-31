Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Expands By 65.5%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the July 29th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,558,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.80.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.