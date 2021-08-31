Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Declines By 25.7%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.
WFTSF stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
