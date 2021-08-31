Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Declines By 25.7%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.

WFTSF stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

