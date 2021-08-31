Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Update

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the July 29th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.0 days.

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. Shurgard Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.