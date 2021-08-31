Shutterstock, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $118.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,038,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,614,038 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

