Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Down 6.7%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.83. 3,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 289,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

