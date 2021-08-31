Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 81,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,367,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGLB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 509.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

