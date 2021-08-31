Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report sales of $35.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $137.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $137.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.15 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $154.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

