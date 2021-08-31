SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

SITE opened at $202.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.