SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,221 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJW. Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

