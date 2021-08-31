Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Up 10.8%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.73. 444,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,649,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKLZ. Citigroup cut their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Skillz by 150.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

