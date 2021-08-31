Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is Main Street Research LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $29,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,723. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.