Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares in the company, valued at $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

