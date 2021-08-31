SmileyCoin Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $637,422.02 and approximately $6.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

