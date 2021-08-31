Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.