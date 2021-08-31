Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 20,330 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total value of $10,060,901.76.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,181,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,314,092.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60.

On Monday, June 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $11,472,349.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $297.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion and a PE ratio of -78.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

