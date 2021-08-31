Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 20,330 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total value of $10,060,901.76.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,181,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,314,092.56.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60.
- On Monday, June 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $11,472,349.20.
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $297.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion and a PE ratio of -78.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.