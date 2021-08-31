Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has decreased its dividend by 42.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SQM opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

