Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.