Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,508.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVYSF opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. Solvay has a 12 month low of $78.83 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.73.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

