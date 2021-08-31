Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

SWN opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

