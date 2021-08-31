Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.
SWN opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
