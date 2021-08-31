Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $41.73.

