Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 161,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

