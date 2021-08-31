Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 72.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $47.37.

