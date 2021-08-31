Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,184 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.