SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director William R. Voss Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $764.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

