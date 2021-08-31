SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after buying an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,986,000.

SPEM opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36.

