SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $53.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37.

