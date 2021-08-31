Spectris (LON:SXS) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,001.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,001 ($52.27) and last traded at GBX 3,984 ($52.05), with a volume of 17474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,957 ($51.70).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,538.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,584.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

About Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

