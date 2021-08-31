Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spectris currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $54.10 on Friday. Spectris has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $55.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

