Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SEPJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Spectris has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.