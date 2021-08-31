Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $3,519,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,461.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3,314.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

