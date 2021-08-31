Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 38.1% in August

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the July 29th total of 810,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

ANY opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $86.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

