Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $162.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Splunk incurred a loss in second-quarter fiscal 2022 while revenues increased, attributed to growth in license and cloud revenues and customer base expansion. Strength in cloud is expected to continue, driven by an expanding partner base and a robust portfolio. Splunk is benefiting from partnerships with Alphabet and Amazon’s cloud offerings, namely Google Cloud and AWS. Further, the successful transition to a renewable model from perpetual license model is expected to drive the top line in the long haul. However, this transition will hurt Splunk’s cash-flow generation ability. Moreover, slowing maintenance & services revenues is a concern. Management expects sluggish on-premise business to hurt growth in the near term. Volatile term business is expected to negatively impact growth. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.93.

Shares of SPLK traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.10. 96,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,367. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,185,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,798,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,957,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

