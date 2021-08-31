Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.21.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). Equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,097,582.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,404,000.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

