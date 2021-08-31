S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

